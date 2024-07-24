Peggy Ann Justice, Kingston (formerly of Oliver Springs)

Peggy Ann Justice, formerly Peggy Borum, age 85 of Kingston, formerly of Oliver Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Peggy was a longtime faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She had a love for cross-stitching and took pride in making handmade quilts for family and friends. In addition, she was a devoted fan of the Lady Vols and Pat Summit. More than anything, she loved Jesus, her two boys, and her family with all of her heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Franklin Borum; husband of 15 years, Tommy Justice; son, Eddie Borum; parents, Lum and Florence Massengill; siblings, Ray Massengill, David Massengill, Steve Massengill, Mona Bass, and Thelma Hileman.

Peggy is survived by her son, Darrell Borum, and his wife Crystal; grandchildren, Jasmine Crowe and Charlie Crowe; sisters, Brenda Hagen and Sue Noe; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Borum-Justice family.

