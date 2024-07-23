Pearl Dorothy Pointer Phipps, Clinton

Pearl Dorothy Pointer Phipps, age 87 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pearl was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Born in Clinton, Tennessee on July 28, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Jim and Mary Smith Pointer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Phipps; brothers, Oscar Pointer, Willie Pointer, Hobert Pointer, Earl Pointer, Leo Pointer, and Basie Pointer.

Pearl is survived by a sister-in-law, Shirley Pointer of Clinton, Tennessee, and friend and caregiver Brenda Johnson of Clinton, Tennessee.

Friends may visit with Pearl’s family on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Pearl Dorothy Pointer Phipps.

