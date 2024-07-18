Pauline Durham, 85

Pauline Durham affectionately known as “Polly” passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the age of 85. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was always there when we needed her the most, offering support, wisdom, and love in abundance. A friend to many, she was a cherished member of the Chestnut Ridge Community, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and love. Anytime you stopped by she would always say “Git in there and eat.” She loved to cook and was well known for her chicken and dumplings. She loved spending time with her family and playing dominoes. She was the “Dominoe Queen.” Her favorite saying was “I don’t care if I win or lose, I just love to play.”

She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Ethel Lyons, infant daughter Donna Gail; husband Harold; and son Ricky; her brothers Junior, Donald Gene, and Anderson; and sister Joyce.

She is survived by her children Freddie & Karen, Marsha & Rex, and Gary & Beth; 9 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; 1 sister Helen; 4 special sisters-in-law Jerry, Wanda, Carolyn, and Merly and a host of nieces and nephews.

Polly’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by her family and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Friends Chapel Baptist Church in the Chestnut Ridge Community from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Tony Huling and Isaac Huling officiating. Interment will follow in the Friends Chapel Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pauline “Polly” Durham.

