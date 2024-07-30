Patsy Robbins Sharp, 83

Patsy Robbins Sharp left this earth peacefully on Sunday, July 28, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s/dementia. She is celebrating her 84th birthday, July 29, in heaven.

She joins her parents, Rev. Delbert and Laura Payne, her brother, Lt.Colonel Delbert Gene Payne, her longtime husband, Bobby Robbins, and her second husband, Lloyd Sharp.

Patsy loved gardening and working in her yard. She always said mowing was her therapy. She was passionate about music, playing the organ/piano, caring for others, and time with her family. A true fashionista, she was always dressed to perfection with matching accessories and shoes. She leaves behind two sisters, Lois Creekmore and Totsy Burress. She was an amazing mother to daughter, Sonya Robbins Parker her husband David Parker, and her son, Robert Robbins. Her grandchildren, Joey Parker and Mindy Parker were her two special blessings.

Join the family on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 1:00 pm as they celebrate her life at Grandview Memorial Garden, 219 Longmire Road in Clinton.

The family would like to thank Amedisys nurses, Brittany Moore and Mike Taylor for the wonderful love and care that was given to Patsy.

www.holleygamble.com

