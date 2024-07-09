Patricia June Black, 92

Patricia June Black, age 92 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on July 7, 2024.

Patricia enjoyed gardening and reading but most of all taking care of her family and friends. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Beecher and Thornie England; her loving husband Vernon Clinton (Bud) Black; her grandson Casey Whitson and her 12 brothers and sisters.

Patricia is survived by her son Gary Black (Tracy), daughter Cynthia Black Christopher (Wayne), and grandchildren Joseph Black, Lynna Black, and Logan Christopher. She also leaves behind numerous extended family members who held a special place in her heart.

The family would like to thank the staff of Tennessee Hospice for their kindness and care during her final weeks. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an animal charity of your choice.

Services for Patricia will be held at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge TN. Visitation will begin at noon with a service to follow at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 11th.

