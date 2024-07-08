Patricia Hall McDaniel, Wartburg

Mrs. Patricia Hall McDaniel, age 84 of Wartburg, passed away, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband: David Alan McDaniel.

Her parents: Ira and Eva Green Hall.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Michael A. and Janet Goddard.

Two daughters and sons-in-law: Kim Bannister (Bobby) & Teresa Rice (Chris).

Four grandchildren: Michael W. Goddard (Trista), Craig Ward, Jennifer Ward & Jennifer Rice.

Four great-grandchildren: Lexy & Bentlie Sawyer, Colby Ward, and Brooklyn Massengale.

One sister and brother-in-law Nancy Hall Shannon (Bill).

Special friends Johnny & Connie Simpson.

