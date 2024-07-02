Pamela Grisham Atchley, Knoxville

Pamela Grisham Atchley, age 57, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Tennova Turkey Creek. She was of the Baptist Faith and was born December 26, 1966, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Throughout her life, she loved making jewelry and crafts and cutting hair. Her pride and joy in her life was her grandchildren. She was a kind and loving person, always ready to help others.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Grisham; brother, Robert A. Grisham and Floyd Michael Grisham.

She is survived by her sons, Brenson Atchley, Kelby Atchley, and Taran Atchley, and the father of her children, Mike Atchley; mother, Lois Grisham; sister, Becky Dunkel & husband Scott; special granddaughter, Addy Atchley; grandsons, Wyatt Atchley and Jayden Atchley; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...