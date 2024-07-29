Oval Lou Edington, Daysville

Ms. Oval Lou Edington, age 85, of Daysville passed away Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Good Samaritan in Fairfield Glade. She was a beloved wife, mother, mamaw, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Hestel & Allie Price.

Five brothers and five sisters.

Three grandsons: Ray, Matthew, and Jamie.

Granddaughter: Samantha.

She is survived by her husband: Kenneth Eddington.

Son: Ken Eddington.

Five daughters & son-in-law: Vickie & Tyree Powers, Kay Edington, Ramona & Dennis Kerns, Sandy & Charles Elmore, and Angelia Brown & Tommy Snow.

And several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

As well as nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in honor of Oval Lou to Alzheimer’s Tennessee at www.alztennessee.org

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Oval Lou Edington.

