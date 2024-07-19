Oliver Springs Police Cruiser Involved in Downtown Accident

Oliver Springs, TN – At last night’s Town Council meeting, Police Chief David Laxton detailed an accident involving a police cruiser that occurred Thursday afternoon in downtown Oliver Springs.

Officer Steven Carroll was slightly injured when his patrol car collided head-on with another vehicle at a four-way stop. The other driver, who was not immediately identified, was not injured but may face charges pending the results of a field sobriety test conducted at the scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating the crash, and Chief Laxton noted that Officer Carroll was at fault in the accident. Damage to the patrol car was reported.

