Oliver Springs Approves Budgets with No Property Tax Increase

Oliver Springs, TN – In a meeting on Thursday evening, the Oliver Springs Town Council, which also serves as the Water Board, approved both their water and general fund budgets for the upcoming fiscal year. Notably, this year’s budget does not include any property tax increases.

However, there will be a slight increase in water charges for residents within the city limits. In a separate ordinance, the council also approved the sanitation budget for garbage collection, maintaining the current rates without any increases.

The $3.2 million budget was passed without any public comments. The council meeting, along with the Water Board session, lasted approximately two hours. For those interested in the full proceedings, the recorded meeting will be aired on this station tomorrow morning at 10:00 AM. The Council Meeting will air first, then the Water Board Meeting.

