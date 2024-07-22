Oak Ridge Community Band Fall Showcase Concert

Oak Ridge, TN – The Oak Ridge Community Band will host its Fall Showcase Concert on Sunday, August 18, at 3:30 PM at the First Baptist Church, located at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike. The concert is free and will feature band members and area musicians performing in small ensembles and as soloists. The program will include a diverse range of music such as jazz, swing, classical, contemporary, Broadway, movie themes, and novelty numbers.
For more information, visit www.orcb.org, call 865-202-2773, or check out their Facebook page.