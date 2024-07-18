Melanie Renee Addington, Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge, TN – Melanie Renee Addington, 50, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in her home.

She was born on February 7, 1974, to James and Elena Huddleston in Oak Ridge. Melanie was a homemaker in her later years after working as an ER Tech at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 12 years and previously served as a first responder/EMT for Quality Care Ambulance Service in Union County. In her spare time, Melanie enjoyed knitting and caring for her dogs. She had a soft spot in her heart for animals and had many during her life. Melanie was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and served as church secretary, she was also an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in her youth as well as Central Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Thomas Rye McGinnis and Mattie Jo McGinnis of Smithville; paternal grandparents Vermon and Evelyn Huddleston of Oak Ridge; mother and father-in-law Lois and Robert Addington of Oak Ridge.

Melanie is survived by her husband, Greg; her parents, James and Elena Huddleston; her brother Joel; her aunt Tommie Ann Farooque; sister-in-law Lesa Rose and husband Robert as well as other special and loving relatives. Melanie enjoyed spending time with her special friends Joanna Richardson, Katherine Knowles, and Mary Banks from high school as well as Shawn and Jennifer Basler, Kristie and Kenneth Lowe, David and Stacey Treece, Matt and Shasta Murphy, the Rice and Henry families and was very close with her church family at First Free Will Baptist.

Melanie is now rejoicing with her Lord and Savior, cancer-free. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donating to the American Cancer Society, a donation (monetary or supplies) to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2024, from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm with a funeral service at 6:00 pm in the chapel of Weatherford Mortuary. Graveside services will take place Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10:00 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

