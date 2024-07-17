Mayor Frank Asks for Citizen Volunteers to Help Improve Access to Government Services

CLINTON–Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank is inviting citizens to participate in the “Access Anderson County Initiative” to improve physical and electronic access to Anderson County Government facilities and services.

A kick-off meeting will be held on Aug. 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. in Room 118A of the Anderson County Courthouse, located at 100 North Main Street in Clinton.

Clear and effective government signage, as well as website navigation, can help county government facilities and departments communicate effectively with citizens, as well as improve safety. It can also help provide citizens with the information they need to access government and resources.

“We want to improve our signage for citizens, whether it’s inside the courthouse building, or at off-site locations. We would also like to look at incorporating other technologies to better assist citizens, such as digital signage. I regularly encounter citizens who are unsure of where they need to go for services, and I’m hopeful improved signage and directional guidance can help,” said Mayor Frank.

The Access Anderson County Initiative will include a planning process, organizing volunteers to visit our facilities or websites to identify gaps, data gathering, recommendations for improvements, and recommendations for on-going maintenance—such as identifying broken links on our website.

The Access Anderson County Initiative will also work closely with Anderson County’s ADA Committee to ensure any ADA-related feedback or data gained during the process, will be forwarded to the ADA Committee.

For questions or more information, please contact Leean Tupper at Ltupper@andersoncountytn.gov, or Mayor Frank at Tfrank@andersoncountytn.gov, or by phone at (865) 457-6200.

