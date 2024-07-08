Matthew Scott Albertson, Rockwood

Mr. Matthew Scott Albertson, of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord, on July 4, 2024. Scott was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, TN where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He was employed with Oakridge Utility District in Installations. Scott also was a former long-time employee at REU as a Field Engineer for 15 years. He was also the previous president of the Rockwood Rotary Club.

Scott is preceded in death by; Mother: Suella Howard Newvine; and Grandparents: Sewell and Betty Howard, and Verda and Marie Albertson; Aunts & Uncles: Judy Kerley & Joe Kerley; Larry Elsea.

Survivors Include:

Wife: Heather Albertson

Daughter: Raelynn Albertson

Son: James Albertson

Stepchildren: Cody, Skyler, and Katy Dugger

Father: James Mike Albertson

Sister: Liz Albertson (B.J. Alumbaugh)

Aunts & Uncles: Linda Crabtree (Jerry), Pat McNabb (James), Linda Elsea

Special Cousin: Tobi Melton (Brad)

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, TN, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. Funeral Service will follow with Pastor Nate Williams and Wade Givens officiating. In Lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made to First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Matthew Scott Albertson.

