Matthew “Matt” Lee Christopher, Pembroke, KY, (formerly of Harriman)

Matthew “Matt” Lee Christopher, age 42, of Pembroke, Kentucky, formerly of Harriman, passed away Friday, July 12, 2024, at his mother’s home in Harriman. He was born August 24, 1982, in Harriman and attended Oliver Springs High School through his junior year. Matt had been a Roane County resident for most of his life. He was employed as an Industrial Maintenance Technician at LG Electronics in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time on the lake. His kids were his life and his driving force. He loved all genres of music and enjoyed playing the guitar.

Preceded in death by his parents, Larry Ray & Kay Lemons Christopher; special niece, Angie Parks; cousins, Porky, Kim, and Timmy.

SURVIVORS

Son Kayden Christopher of Harriman

Keaton Christopher of Harriman

Brothers Larry “Ricky” Christopher & wife, Shannon of Harriman

Jackie Christopher of Harriman

Uncles Larry Lemons of Harriman

Allen Christopher & wife, Roma of Dyllis

Tommy Christopher & wife, Maddie of Rockwood

Cousin Missy, Rena, Tanya, Lisa, Justin, Jennifer, JJ, Justin, John, Stevie, Donna

Stacie, Jacob, Sam, Thomas

Friends Uber, and Jason

Several extended family members and friends

Matt was cremated at his request and no services will be held at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...