Mary Lou French Mahaffey, 88

Obituaries

Mrs. Mary Lou French Mahaffey, age 88, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born on May 21, 1936, to Hugh Glynn French, Sr., and Jessie Alma Walker French in Lee County, Virginia. She was an amazing artist all around. She enjoyed many different aspects of life from being a master puppeteer to raising miniature horses to repairing antique dolls at the doll hospital. She worked several years in floral designing from working with companies to going out on her own to design her master floral pieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Hugh French, Sr. and Jessie French; brother: Hugh French Jr.; sister: Jean Warming; and niece: Rebecca Griffin.

She is survived by:

Nieces: Pat Frye ( Larry )

 Belinda Hofer

Nephew: Skip Powell

Great Nephews: Travis Griffin

 Jeremy Steinke

 Stephen Steinke

 Nicholas Steinke

 Matt Johnson

 Ethan Griffin

The family will have a graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, TN on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 1:00 pm. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Lou French Mahaffey.

