Martha Hall, 98

Martha Hall, age 98, passed away on July 7, 2024, at her home. She was born on July 30, 1925.

Martha is preceded in death by her husband Clinton Hall, Sr.; daughter Mary Ann Osburn and grandson Billy White; granddaughter Lisa McCarroll.

She is survived by her sons Clint Hall, Jr. (Geraldine), David Hall, and John Samuel Hall (Connie); daughters Tilda Moore (Glen), Sally Rhea (John), Judy Hall, Rachel Walker, and Jessica Hall; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Martha retired from the Morgan County School System. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening, and doing puzzles. She will be missed by all.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 10-11:00 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Billy C. Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Wartburg City Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Martha Hall.

