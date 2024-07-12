Marlene Graves Mee “Granny”, Harriman

Mrs. Marlene Graves Mee “Granny”, passed away July 9, 2024, at Life Care of Morgan County. Marlene was a lifelong resident of Harriman, TN. She was born December 8, 1934, to Tom & Georgia Graves. Marlene graduated from Harriman High School in 1953. She then went to Fort Sanders Nursing School and graduated as an RN. She married the love of her life, David, on March 4, 1955. Marlene worked as an RN for many years. She worked in several doctor’s offices & at Harriman Hospital until she retired in 1997 from Dr. Miriam Tedder’s office. After retiring, she enjoyed staying home and spending time with her family, spending hours at the kitchen table playing Rummy and checked off riding the Wild Eagle at Dollywood before she turned 80 from her bucket list. Marlene loved her family more than anything, she was a proud Granny to her granddaughter and great-grandbabies. She proudly held onto her “brag books” and showed pictures to everyone she knew. Marlene was always faithful to attend church, she spent many years attending Grace Baptist Church in Harriman and in her retirement years became a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston.

She is proceeded in death by her husband: David King Mee Jr.

Parents: Tom & Georgia Graves.

Granddaughter: Stephanie Mee.

Siblings: Tommy (Ruth) Graves, Terry Graves and Wilma (Cecil) Byrge.

She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law: David & Debra Mee

Granddaughter: Jessica Hastings & husband Justin.

Great grandchildren: Luke and Mia Hastings.

The family and friends will meet Friday July 12, 2024, at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Marlene Graves Mee.

