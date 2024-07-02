Mark Yarber, Clinton

Mark Yarber, age 61, of Clinton, passed away with his loving family by his side on Monday, July 1, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center. Mark was born July 1, 1963, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1982. Mark was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving our country from 1982-1986, and was aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. He served his country honorably and received several honorable mentions. Mark will be remembered as a family man who loved his family, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Anyone who knew Mark knew what a huge University of Tennessee Vols fan he was. During his spare time, he also loved to play golf. Mark owned a cleaning service for many years, serving the Dallas, Texas, and Anderson County area. He was preceded in death by his father, Watson H. Yarber.

He is survived by his mother, Judy Yarber of Clinton; siblings, Kat Yarber of Houston, TX, and Jody Yarber & wife Karen of Clinton; uncles, Marvin Yarber and Bill Moore; special friend, Charlotte Beesley of Irving, TX; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 pm, Friday, July 5, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, with services to follow in the chapel with Tim Melton officiating. His graveside will follow at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

