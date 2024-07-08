Mark Jared Foster, 32

Mark Jared Foster, known affectionately as Jurd, passed away on July 1, 2024, at the age of 32 in Wartburg, Tennessee. Born on June 17, 1992, in New River, Tennessee, Jurd grew up to be a strong and determined individual, deeply loved by those who knew him. He attended Central High School in Wartburg, where he began to cultivate his lifelong passions for fishing, video games, shooting, and four-wheeling. These hobbies brought him immense joy and were a significant part of his life.

Known for his bull-headed yet loving nature, Jurd was a pillar of strength and support to his family. He dedicated himself to caring for his disabled veteran father and cherished every moment spent with his family. His presence made every day memorable. Jurd bravely fought personal battles invisible to many, showing immense courage throughout. His love for nature, music, and family was evident to all who knew him, and his willingness to relax and be close to his loved ones highlighted his personality.

He is survived by his father, Mark Foster; mother, Geraldine Phillips/Foster; half-brothers Derek Seiber, Curtis Patterson, and step-brothers Brandon Seiber (sister-in-law Becky Seiber) and Shawn Seiber ; along with his niece Autumn Wilson, niece Alyssa Byrd, niece Aaliyah Seiber, niece Maci Seiber, nephew Cassian Seiber,and nephew Rodney Seiber. Jared’s family and friends will deeply miss his vibrant spirit and loving heart.

Contributions in memory of Jurd can be made to a fund set up in his honor at (https://gofund.me/0ca1da94). This fund will help ensure we get him home and continue to support his father during these times.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee, is assisting the family during this difficult time. Jared’s life and legacy will be remembered and celebrated by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Services will be held at a later date.

