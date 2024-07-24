Marjorie Ann “Margie” Roddy Collins, Rockwood

Marjorie Ann “Margie” Roddy Collins of the Eureka Community in Rockwood, passed away Monday, July 22, 2024. Margie was a long time and faithful member of the Rockwood Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Omer Collins, who passed away on September 8th, 2019. Margie and Omer met while they were both working at Rockwood Chamberlain Memorial Hospital and were married on May 12th, 1959.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, Clayton Roddy and Velma Clifton Roddy, and her sister Vivian Kaye Roddy Gregory.

Margie is survived by her sons, Curtis Allen Collins of Rockwood, Gary (Rhonda) Collins of Harriman, Dale Collins of Rockwood, and her grandchildren, Robert Collins, Zachary Collins, Miranda Collins Riddle (Brady), Levi Collins, and Maya Collins Mincey (Zane).

She is also survived by her brother John (Jan) Roddy.

A devoted homemaker, Margie enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, and cooking.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Marjorie Ann “Margie” Roddy Collins.

