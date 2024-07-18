Marilyn Frances Hall Frederick, Rockwood

Mrs. Marilyn Frances Hall Frederick, age 77 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2024, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on January 6, 1947, in Rockwood. She was a huge Elvis fan, and loved listening to his music. She also loved Dirty Dancing, as it was her favorite movie. She was an avid outdoor lover. She worked for many years as a CNA at the Rockwood Healthcare and Rehab, also known as The Bridge.

She is preceded in death by her parents: William Bill Hall & Alma Ruth Keylon Hall.

She is survived by:

Sons: Timmy Tuggle, Barry Tuggle (Kim), and Brent Tuggle

Granddaughters: Nicki Cruz, Heather Jenkins, and Shayla Tuggle

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2024, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside service will follow in the Delozier Family Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Marilyn Frances Hall Frederick.

