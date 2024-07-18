Marilyn Elizabeth Nicklow, 86

Marilyn Elizabeth Nicklow passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, following an unexpected illness and was surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn was born on July 23, 1937, to the late Sara Belle Page and Virgil Laney Meadows and was raised in Moultrie, Georgia. Throughout her life, she enjoyed residing in Atlanta, GA, Oak Ridge, TN, and Kingston, TN with her husband and family.

Marilyn graduated from Georgia Baptist as an RN and worked in various medical specialties, with her favorite being mental health. She worked at Ridgeview Mental Health Center for over 20 years.

Marilyn had a compassionate heart, not only for family and friends but for everyone she encountered. Marilyn truly enjoyed cooking. Her delicious chicken and rice casserole, tasty carrot salad, and homemade chocolate chip brownies were among family favorites. Marilyn had a steadfast positive attitude and a humor that could light up a room. She had a love for all things yellow, with a particular adoration of birds, yellow roses, and butterflies supported by her impeccable gardening. She also enjoyed reading and loved being part of a book club for many years. Her close group of friends both within the book club and without, played an important part in bringing so much joy to her life.

Marilyn was dedicated to her beloved husband of nearly sixty-six years and enjoyed spending time with him relaxing by the lake watching spectacular sunsets and amazing wildlife. Marilyn was a mother to three daughters and served as a constant source of encouragement, love, and support, always offering a listening ear. She adored her six grandchildren and treasured every moment spent with them, continually attending their numerous activities, and expressing her pride.

Marilyn’s main message of advice to those she loved was to live every day to the fullest – a message her family hopes to follow. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and every moment shared with her will be cherished. There are no words to express our love for her and the loss we feel.

Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband Robert Nicklow; daughters René Nicklow, Sharon (Hal) Nicklow-Cousins, and Susan (Chip) Evans; grandchildren Matthew Richardson, Andrew (Morgan) Cousins, Sara (Andrew) Baker, Jacob Richardson, Michael Richardson, and Elizabeth (Andrew) Cousins-Whitus; siblings Darrell (Pat) Meadows, and Carolyn Lindsey, and many nieces and nephews.

A small, private memorial service will be held on August 24, 2024. We find comfort in knowing that Marilyn’s legacy lives on through the unconditional love she shared, the compassion she expressed towards others, and the memories we will cherish forever.

