Margie Dunn, 91, Harriman

News Department 35 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 12 Views

Margie Dunn, age 91, of Harriman, went home to be at rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. She was born September 16, 1932, in Scott County, Virginia. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. She was a loving pastor’s wife to the late Rev. Luther Dwain Dunn. She enjoyed living on the lake and fishing as long as her health permitted. Margie had a passion for antiques and beautiful vintage linens. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren but had never really been content since the passing of her loving husband of 71 years in 2020, Rev. Luther Dwain Dunn. 

She is also preceded in death by her precious daughter, Diane Dunn; parents, James Marion & Sally Lane Bishop; sisters, Avery Quillen, Dorothy Hagaman, Sue Christian, Margaret Donaldson; brothers, Philip, Billy & Jerry Bishop; son-in-law, Gene Freese; brother-in-law, Don Gordon.

SURVIVORS

Children                                             Jonathan (Jon) Dunn & wife, Amy of Knoxville

                                                           Sally Freese of Harriman

Grandchildren                                   Cena Lamb, Celese & Steve Bailey, Amanda Holly

Great-grandchildren                          Neyland Bailey, Henley Bailey, Nolan Holly

Brothers                                            Dean Bishop of Kingston

                                                          Greg Bishop of Louisville

                                                          James Henry Bishop & wife, Darlene of Lenoir City

Sisters                                               Nannie Gordon of LaVerne

                                                          Jane Thomason & husband, Frank of Huntsville, AL

A host of extended family and dear friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Monday, July 29, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with her brother, Greg Bishop officiating.  Interment will follow at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Faye Golden, Kingston

Faye Golden of Kingston, TN, passed away on July 24, 2024, just a few days …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.