Margaret Jean Justice, 94, Austell, GA

Margaret Jean Justice, age 94, of Austell, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 11, 2024. A native of Tennessee, Mrs. Justice moved to Austell, GA in 1971.

She was a member of Austell First Baptist Church, and enjoyed cooking, growing flowers, and doing crossword puzzles. She absolutely loved spending time with her family and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel H. Justice, Jr. in 2007, and her parents Luther and Myrtle Langley Woods.

Survivors include: 3 Children, Gail Justice (Terry) Elsner, Marietta, GA, Ronnie (Melodee) Justice, Austell, GA, and Donna Justice Hubble, Bettendorf, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 pm on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN with Rev. Terry Elsner officiating. Interment will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Joyner Community, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10 am until 12 pm prior to the service at Schubert Funeral Home.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Margaret Jean Justice.

