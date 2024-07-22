Margaret E. Hall, 91, Harriman

Margaret E. Hall age 91 of Harriman went to her heavenly home Saturday, July 20, 2024, after a long battle with dementia. She was a member of Lee Village Baptist Church. Margaret was an avid Atlanta Braves Fan.

Preceded in death by her husband David Hall, son Wade Hall, father and mother Fred and Martha Clark, four brothers, and one sister.

Survivors include:

Children Cindy Hendrickson,

Sandra Jordan,

Rusty Hall and wife Donna,

Beth Poland and husband Dwayne, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Hall Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...