Marcus Terrell Johnson (Wright), 43

Mr. Marcus Terrell Johnson (Wright) was born in Harriman, Tennessee, at Harriman Hospital on August 15, 1980, to William Lee Wright and Dora Sue Johnson. He attended Harriman High School. Marcus had a very talented side to him. Not only could he draw incredible artwork, but he also had a gift for music, music was his passion, and he was good at it. He loved singing, rapping, writing producing music, and getting into the studio every chance he could. Marcus loved his Korean heritage, and would practice martial arts, cooking, and learning his grandmother’s home language. He was a huge Bruce Lee fan, and he was a natural comedian, and enjoyed making everyone smile and laugh, and always wanted to cheer people up no matter the situation. More than anything Marcus loved his family more than any words can say. We will forever miss his laughter, charisma, suaveness and him nudging us with a warm smile. No words can express the sorrow and hurt we feel in his untimely passing but let’s all celebrate the memories that he left us with to reflect on throughout our lives when his name is heard, or his face comes to mind.

Marcus departed this life, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the University of Michigan Health (Sparrow).

Marcus is preceded in death by paternal grandmother Sang Sun Wright. Cousin Elizabeth A. Bush. Maternal grandfather William T. Johnson. Uncle Stewart Johnson. Sister Crystal Johnson.

Survived By:

Father: William Lee Wright

Special Aunt/Adopted Mother: Contonia Wright

Children: Alexia Biney, Ortiz Johnson, Jasmine Goddard, Aaliyah Reyes, Faven Johnson, MJ Johnson, Alizah Marie Johnson,

Grandchildren: Adelin King, Brinnlee Goddard, Holden Reyes, Mateo Reyes.

Siblings: Angela Johnson, Ashley Johnson, Whiteny Wright, William “Billie” Wright, Winni Wright, Immanuel Robbins (Wright), Glory “Silas” Wright.

Nieces and Nephews: Daundre Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jacquez Johnson, Xavier Smith, Jada Smith, Jalen Smith, Tyeesha Pennington, J’Kailyn Johnson, Zakyiah Johnson, Everest Hoffman, Riley Wright, Steven and Daniel Wright, Mikai and Milo Fielding, Khalon Martez, Khateo Ermias Wade.

Paternal Grandfather: Glory Lee Wright

Paternal Aunts/Uncles: Contonia Wright, Toney Wright

Maternal Grandmother: Rosalie Johnson

Maternal Aunts/Uncles: Sandra Smith, Rosetta Smith, Robert Johnson, Craig Johnson

A host of cousins and other family members too numerous to name but were indeed loved by Marcus.

Special Aunt/Foster Mother: Faye Matlox

Special Cousin: Brandon “Kovu” Pendergrass

Special Life Long Best Friend and Brother: Caleb Penn

Special Someone Dear: Kimberly Norman

A memorial service will be held for Marcus Terrell Johnson (Wright) on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...