Mack (Bud) Bowman McGhee Sr, Harriman

Mack (Bud) Bowman McGhee, Sr., age 84, of Harriman, TN, was born on October 16, 1939, in Harriman, TN. He entered into eternal rest on July 6, 2024, at his home surrounded by family. He lived a long and eventful life and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Mack worked for 16 years at the Roane Hosiery Mill and then for 12 years at the K-25 and Y-12 Plants before retiring in 1986. He loved fishing and raising a big garden.

Mr. McGhee was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Lolita Mae Catron McGhee; daughter: Teresa Valerie McGhee; father: Ivie Garlon McGhee; mother: Lillie Crass McGhee; and a sister: Iva Faye McGhee.

Mr. McGhee is survived by a son: Mack Bowman McGhee, Jr., and wife Teresa of Harriman, TN; daughter: Angela Darlene McGhee of Spring City, TN; six grandchildren: Promise Jackson, Elijah McGhee, Tiffany Mayberry, Isaac Townsend, Madeline McGhee, and Josiah McGhee; seven great-grandchildren: Alysia Argus, Adrianna Jackson, Bradon Jackson, Gracie Whitt, Hannah Mayberry, Evelyn Mayberry, and Jedidiah McGhee; two great great grandchildren: Caspian Argus and Jasmine Baker; one sister: Janet “Jan” McGhee; and best friend and first cousin: Billy McGhee.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a celebration of life service to follow at 7:00 pm in the Kyker Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm in Elverton Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Homes, Harriman, is serving the McGhee Family.

