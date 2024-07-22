Lynn Marshall Loomis, Loudon

Lynn Marshall Loomis, age 70, of Loudon, TN, left this world for his heavenly home on 7/15/24. He was born on 2/25/54 and was the son of Catherine Anne Loomis (d) and Joseph West Loomis Sr. (d) of Sweetwater, TN. In his earlier years, Lynn worked as a pig farmer for the family business, Loomis Packing Co. (Granny Loomis Sausage). In his late 20s, Lynn attended Hiwassee College, where he developed an interest in writing and won a poetry award for a published poem he wrote. However, his primary passion he discovered in college was ballet. Lynn studied dance initially under the tutelage of Elaine Armfield of Armfield Dance Academy and then at the Tennessee Festival Ballet (directed by Anna-Marie and David Holmes). After studying, he began a career as a traveling freelance dancer, which led him to Houston, Texas, where he lived for some time. He also danced in The Nutcracker in Atlanta, GA, and spent a summer performing in Italy as well. Other major roles include Snow King and Prince Cavalier in The Nutcracker, the La Sylphide Pas de Deux from Graduation Ball, and Franz in a Coppelia choreographed by his instructor, Ms. Armfield. His primary dance partners were Kim Allen, Missy Howe, and Barbara LeGault (Texas). Lynn often expressed how grateful he was to have had a successful career in ballet considering that he began dancing later in life than most dancers. Upon his retirement as a professional dancer, Lynn taught dance for many years locally and cultivated an impressive movie collection, inspired by his love of B horror movies, science fiction, and creature features. Lynn loved and was beloved by his God-given family, his dance family, friends, students, and his cats, who he loved like his own children.

He was predeceased by his parents (aforementioned) and brother Edward Thomas Loomis.

He is survived by brother, Joseph West Loomis Jr and wife Earla Loomis, niece Jennifer Cooper (husband, Robert Cooper), and nephews: Matthew Trenton Loomis (wife, Kayce Loomis), Joseph West Loomis, III (wife, Stephanie Loomis), and Benjamin Thomas Loomis (wife, Carol Loomis), and the children of niece and nephews. Please contact the family for service information.

“You have turned my mourning into joyful dancing. You have taken away my clothes of mourning and clothed me with joy.” -Psalm 30:11

