Lyle Dean Eyman, Oak Ridge

Lyle Dean Eyman age 83 of Oak Ridge, Tn passed away Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Lyle Dean Eyman was born in Petersburg, IL in 1941. His family moved to Eureka, IL in 1953 and he graduated from high school in 1959. Dean met the love of his life there in eighth grade, Virginia (Ginny) Johnson, and they married in 1961. Dean attended Bradley University and graduated with a major in biology in 1964. After three years as a research biologist for the Illinois Water Survey, He enrolled at Michigan State University and received his PhD in 1972. Dean held various positions at Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Environmental Science Division, led the Hazardous Waste Operations Program (HAZWRAP), started and ran the Waste Policy Institute at Virginia Tech University, and was President of WESKEM, LLC. Over the years, he became a mentor to many young professionals in the DOE’s environmental clean-up industry.

Finally retiring in Oak Ridge around 2002, he had time to enjoy boating on Watts Bar Lake with his deepest joy—family especially grandchildren—and friends. He taught many how to water ski even though he never did it himself. He volunteered with Anderson County Habitat for Humanity’s board of directors and drove their truck to pick up donated items.

He loved playing golf in Oak Ridge with friends and at tournaments of the East Tennessee Golf Association. He was president for the group and helped arrange their tournament here at Oak Ridge Country Club. He loved being involved with Grace Covenant Church where he served for many years as President or Treasurer and enjoyed many Wednesday night discussions.

Dean’s parents John and Esther Smith Eyman, and his brother Darrel Eyman predeceased him. Dean is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ginny Eyman of Oak Ridge, TN; son Jeffrey Larue (Kathy) of Kingston, TN; daughter Angela Sue Meller (Scott) of Chapel Hill, NC; grandchildren Andrew Scott Meller (Samantha) of Greenville, SC, Katherine Aline Meller of Greenville, SC, and Thomas Dean Meller of Arlington, VA; great-granddaughters Eloise Ann Meller and Virginia Mae Meller; brother Jerry Eyman (Jan) of Iowa City, IA; sister-in-law Joy Eyman of Iowa City, IA; Paul Szluha of Oak Ridge, TN who was like a nephew to him; many loved nieces and nephews; and many, many beloved friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those so led might make a small donation in Dean’s honor to a charity of their choice.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 1051 Oak Ridge Turnpike Oak Ridge TN. Immediate family will scatter ashes in a private ceremony at a later date.

