Louise Anderson Warmley, 104

On Wednesday evening, July 24, 2024, God called his faithful servant, Louise Anderson Warmley, home to glory. Having reached the blessed age of 104 years old, Louise passed peacefully from her earthly home and moved through Heaven’s gate, greeted by God, her heavenly Father, and Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, and a whole host of witnesses comprised of family and friends.

Born on May 12, 1920, Louise was the eldest of seven (7) siblings. All her life, she found God to be faithful; all her life, she found him to be so, so good! And while here, with every breath that she had, she sang of the goodness of God. He was truly her all in all. Louise was a Mother and Faithful member of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in Harriman, TN.

As Jesus greeted her at heaven’s gate, also awaiting her arrival was her, husband – William Warmley, her father, Rev. Preston Anderson Sr., mother, Troy Warren Anderson – brother, Preston Anderson, Jr., sisters, Alice Long, Baby Doris Stone, and Virginia Jo Childress. Her grandson, Marvon Brooms, nieces, Sheila Stone Williams and Chenetta Jefferson, nephews, David and Jerry Thaxton, and great-nephews, Quinton Stone and Jalen Anderson.

Louise leaves behind her loving and Devoted son, Marvin (Anna) Anderson, and Loving daughter, Dorothy Graham; grandchildren, Talyon Anderson, Troy (Ashley) Anderson, Marv (Amanda) Anderson, Kwayu Graham, and Tameka Graham; brother, Curtis Anderson; sister, Julia Harris. Great and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews too many to name. Caregivers: Cheryl Childress (niece), Jeanette Colquitt, and Teresa Whitehead Garrett, Special friends, Carolyn Clemmons (like a daughter), Margaret Collier, Gloria Ward, Caroline Diggs, Clara Hughes, and the Rittenhouse Family. Many thanks to Amesitys Hospice for providing genuine care during her last days.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 11:00-1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm ET with Rev. Willie Gallaher officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Louise Anderson Warmley.

