Linda Sheldon (Mamaw), Oakdale

Ms. Linda Sheldon (Mamaw), age 69 of Oakdale passed away at her home on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

She was born on January 17, 1955, and will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Sheldon;

Parents, Roy and Ella May (Hill) Fritts;

Brothers, Danny and Jerry Fritts.

She is survived by her children, Crystal Devaney, Allen and Cathleen Sheldon, Maria Sheldon and lifelong partner Neil Longworth;

Grandchildren, Samantha Mayton, Al Sheldon and wife Mary, Melinda Kanipe and lifelong partner Joseph Smith, Alex Kanipe, Charlie Kanipe, Sarah Devaney; Jay Devaney, Eva Devaney, and Courtney Devaney;

Great-grandchildren, Ridge Mayton, Anna Sheldon, and Lyla Kanipe;

Sister , Lisa Peddicord.

And many other family members and friends.

Family and friends will visit between 12-2:00 on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Dr. Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

A Private Graveside will follow for her family only.

