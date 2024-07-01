Linda Lou Scott, Oliver Springs

Linda Lou Scott, 81, of Oliver Springs, TN was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 27th, 2024.

Linda was a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She was a free spirit who often marched to the beat of her own drum. She was so proud of her family and loved them with all she had. She was a great listener and someone you could always tell your troubles to. She will truly be missed.

She is survived by Daughter Denise Monroe Davis & husband Jack Allen, son Brian Monroe & wife Sarah, grandchildren Matthew Davis & wife Holly, Brandy Davis Hostetler and husband Alex, Bailey, Madison, Emily & Sophie Monroe, great grandchildren Case Hostetler and Addie Brown, brother Richard Allen Gallaher & wife Linda, and sister Patsy Ann Gallaher Bunch and husband Vaughn, special niece Tracey Keathley, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends that all meant so much to her.

She is preceded in death by her children Jackie Monroe, Carl Roberts, and Donna Sue Roberts, parents France & Maudie Gallaher, brother Ernest (Ernie) Gallaher, sister Mary Gallaher Smith, and great-granddaughter Ella Jayde Davis. She was known to many as Mamaw Lou Lou and wore that title proudly. She is forever loved and will never be forgotten.

Join us to celebrate her life on Sunday, June 30th, 2024 from 2 to 4 at Sharps Funeral Home, 209 Roane St., Oliver Springs TN.

If a donation is preferred in lieu of flowers, please donate directly to Shriners Hospital in Lexington, KY.

