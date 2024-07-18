Linda Kay Mercer, Marlow Community

Mrs. Linda Kay Mercer, age 74 of the Marlow Community passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. She was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School and was a long-time member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She worked for many years at ORNL Credit Union.

Linda enjoyed crocheting and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Orangie (Ellis) Craig;

Son, Jimmy Harvey, and sister, Jackie Biano.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Clark Mercer;

Daughter, Andrea Gouge, and husband, Michael;

Brother, Jerry Craig;

Step-children, Johnny and Marie Mercer;

Grandchildren, Mercede Mercer, Amber Moore, Brianna Wilson, Macy Duggin, and Jonathan Gouge;

Great-grandchildren, Lulu and Jaqualin Eavey, Callie, Caitlynn, and Caiman Moore,

Lucas and Wesley Wilson, Timber, and Ava Duggin;

Close friends, Delores Patterson, Sandra Hobgood, and Vickie Allen;

And many other friends and family members;

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 5-7:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. The Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 11 am in Anderson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.

