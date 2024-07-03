Lifeguards and First Responders Resuscitate Swimmer at Oak Ridge Pool

Yesterday around 5:50 PM, a person was pulled from the Oak Ridge pool by lifeguards. With the help of Fire Department first responders, the victim was successfully resuscitated. According to reports, the person was breathing when the ambulance left the scene. No further information has been released regarding the incident.
