Lewie Edward Lay, 68

Lewie Edward Lay, 68 years of age, passed away on July 1, 2024, at Sacred Ground Hospice House. He was born September 25, 1955, in Scott County, TN to the late James R. and Reba Hamlin Lay. Lewie attended Faith Promise Church. He loved working on his cars, and spending time with family and friends.

Survived by:

Wife:          Regenia Kennedy Lay

Brother:     James Lay and wife Wilma

Sisters:      Janice Bailey and husband Roy

                  Kara Lehman and husband Paul

Brother-in-Law:  Terry Kennedy

Nephews:    James A. Lay

                    Chris Csutoros

                    Damion Csutoros

                    James (Bo) Bailey

                    Jonathon Lehman

                    Nickolas Kennedy

                    Issac and Ethan Graham

                    Brayden and Blake Kennedy

                    Cole Ridenour

Nieces:        Angela Stanley

                    Sarah Chavez

                    Jessica Davis

                    Lakely Ridenour

                    Kristi Graham

                    Lyndsey Ridenour

And a host of family and friends that will mourn his passing.

*In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lewie’s honor to:

Sacred Ground Hospice House

1120 Dry Gap Pike

Knoxville, TN 37918

(865)-659-2606

Visitation:  Friday, July 5, 2024, 1-2 PM, Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN, with funeral to follow with Rev. Wayne Phillips and Rev. Murl Phillips.

Interment:  To follow funeral service at Sunset Cemetery, Clinton, TN

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

