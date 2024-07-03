Lewie Edward Lay, 68 years of age, passed away on July 1, 2024, at Sacred Ground Hospice House. He was born September 25, 1955, in Scott County, TN to the late James R. and Reba Hamlin Lay. Lewie attended Faith Promise Church. He loved working on his cars, and spending time with family and friends.
Survived by:
Wife: Regenia Kennedy Lay
Brother: James Lay and wife Wilma
Sisters: Janice Bailey and husband Roy
Kara Lehman and husband Paul
Brother-in-Law: Terry Kennedy
Nephews: James A. Lay
Chris Csutoros
Damion Csutoros
James (Bo) Bailey
Jonathon Lehman
Nickolas Kennedy
Issac and Ethan Graham
Brayden and Blake Kennedy
Cole Ridenour
Nieces: Angela Stanley
Sarah Chavez
Jessica Davis
Lakely Ridenour
Kristi Graham
Lyndsey Ridenour
And a host of family and friends that will mourn his passing.
*In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lewie’s honor to:
Sacred Ground Hospice House
1120 Dry Gap Pike
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865)-659-2606
Visitation: Friday, July 5, 2024, 1-2 PM, Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN, with funeral to follow with Rev. Wayne Phillips and Rev. Murl Phillips.
Interment: To follow funeral service at Sunset Cemetery, Clinton, TN
Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.