Laura Lyn Holmes, 55

Laura Lyn Holmes, born on July 29, 1968, in Warwick, Rhode Island passed away on July 19, 2024, in Harriman, Tennessee. She left behind a legacy of love and compassion that will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

In her professional life, Laura dedicated herself to service at Oak Ridge for the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense. Her expertise lay in manufacturing, particularly excelling in logistics. Her commitment and diligence were evident in all her endeavors.

Beyond her career achievements, Laura was known for her warm and nurturing personality. A devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she always prioritized the needs of others above her own. Family held a special place in her heart, and she treasured every moment spent with her loved ones.

Outside of work and family life, Laura found joy in the simple pleasures of the outdoors and staying active. She shared many adventures with her beloved husband and took pleasure in tending to her chickens and rabbits.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Claudette Disley

Laura is survived by her loving husband Daniel Holmes; children Angela Dauphinais and David Holmes; adoring grandchildren Natalie Moore, Abigail Moore, Jack Hagenburg, Aidan Day, Coby Wilshusen, Braiden Holmes; sister Julie Demers; brother Scott Dauphinais; mother-in-law Joan Holmes; father-in-law Lawrence Holmes; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and friends who will all miss her dearly.

A visitation will be held on July 25, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life service at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church located at 1868 Pleasant Hill Rd, Ten Mile, TN 37880. Laura’s life will be honored and remembered fondly during this time of reflection. A meal will be provided by the church following the celebration of life, and all in attendance are welcome to fellowship with the family after.

Laura Lyn Holmes touched the lives of many with her unwavering kindness and selflessness. Her spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her. May she rest in peace knowing she was deeply loved and will always be remembered with affection. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Laura Lyn Holmes.

