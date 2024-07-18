Lanny Smith Moore, Oak Ridge

Lanny Smith Moore, 89, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on Friday, July 5th at 3:50 PM at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by his wife of 67 years and other family members.

Lanny was born to parents Walter Smith Moore and Eva Dodson Moore at Fountainhead Clinic in Portland, TN in 1934.

He graduated from Portland High School in 1952, then attended the University of the South in Sewanee, TN. In 1957, he graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in Biology and married his sweetheart Agnes Marie Moore, formerly of Houston, TX, on February 2, 1957.

Also, in 1957, he joined the Navy as a Lieutenant Adjutant in the First Battalion of the U.S. Naval School, Pre-Flight Cadet Regiment, where he learned to fly various types of military aircraft. In 1969, Lanny received his Masters of Science Degree and later in 1979 received his Doctorate in Education, both from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Lanny began his career as a school teacher in Gallatin, TN after leaving the Navy and continued that 33-year career in Oak Ridge teaching Biology at Jefferson Junior High School. He also coached basketball and track there for many years. Lanny enjoyed teaching Biology using hands-on lab experience and organized trips for his students to go to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab in Dauphin Island, AL each year.

During his summers, Lanny built a lawn and landscape business, Lanny Moore and Sons, that has been in business for 40 years now, currently run by his youngest son, Joe Moore.

Lanny was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Eva Moore, his sister Helen Jeanette Johns and brother-in-law, John William Johns; and his first-born son, Richard Smith Moore.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 7 decades, Agnes Moore; son Walter Smith Moore and his wife Cindy Moore; son Lawrence Joseph Moore and his wife Christina Marie Moore; and grandchildren Alex Moore, Raine Moore, Lillian Moore, and Hiram Moore.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27th from 1 to 3 PM at Weatherford Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at 3 PM with Rev. David Alred.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Lanny’s name.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...