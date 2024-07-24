Kenneth James Knox, Lancing

Mr. Kenneth James Knox, age 53, of Lancing, passed away, on Monday, July 22, 2024, at his home. Kenneth loved the Lord and attended the Lancing Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William Dan and Helen Louise Bumgardner Knox.

Two brothers: Roy Lee Knox and David Knox.

And two sisters: Shirley Francis and Wilma Darlene Knox.

He is survived by two brothers: Carlos Ray and Robert Eugene Knox.

One sister: Ella Armes.

Along with several nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Kenneth James Knox.

Condolence may be sent to the family at, www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

