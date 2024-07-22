Kathy M. Griffin, Rockwood

Mrs. Kathy M. Griffin, age 64 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2024. She was born on August 18, 1959, in Rockwood. Kathy worked for Alba Health in Rockwood for 33+ years before she went to work with the Rockwood Police Department for 10+ years as the records clerk. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, and she could out-fish her husband Ken anytime they went. She loved to travel through the mountains and especially the snow. She loved her fur-babies: Bruiser, Marge, Merle, and Bailey.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Newell Augusta Brown & Marjorie Marie Crabtree Brown; mother and father-in-law: Frank & Pauline Griffin; brothers: Steve Brown & Larry Crabtree; and her grandparents: Sewell & Lillie Crabtree.

She is survived by:

Husband of 44 years: Ken Griffin

Siblings: Susan Brown, Rita Fugate, Arlene Foust, and Darrell Brown

along with a host of very special nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A brief funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 11:00 am ET at Evans Mortuary, followed by a committal and graveside service at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Kathy M. Griffin.

