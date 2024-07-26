Katherine Orton “Kay” Steed, Oak Ridge

Katherine Orton “Kay” Steed passed away peacefully in her Oak Ridge Commonwealth apartment on Wednesday morning, July 24, 2024, with devoted caregivers by her side.

Kay was born in Tattys, Tennessee. She was predeceased by her parents, brother, sister, nephew, and beloved husband Bernice M. Steed, and recently by lifelong friend, Athala Dow.

She arrived in the Secret City, soon to be named Oak Ridge, immediately after her Rives High School graduation in May 1945 to begin her employment as a secretary at the Y-12 plant site. She then became the executive secretary to the Y-12 plant manager, Jack Case, and remained in this position until her retirement in 1982 after 37 years at Y-12. She and her husband, “Steed”, were faithful members of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church, steadfast Oak Ridge Wildcat football season-ticket holders, supported all Tennessee Volunteer sports, and enjoyed many years of retirement travel until his Steed’s passing in 2003.

She is survived by her great-nephew David Moore and wife Sherry of Fulton, Kentucky, sister-in-law Dossie Steed of Mississippi, and several great nieces and nephews. She also leaves special friends, Brenda and Earl Knoch of Oak Ridge, and family.

The family wishes to especially thank caregivers Jean, Ann, Gina, Amy, Leann, LaShae, Regina, and Shane, and the Covenant Health Hospice team for their excellent care the past week.

Graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Friday, July 26th at 3 pm with Chaplain Brent Stewart officiating.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider memorials to Kern Memorial United Methodist Church 451 East Tennessee Avenue, Oak Ridge TN 37830, Oak Ridge Wildcat Football Boosters Club, PO Box 4304, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, Pat Summit Foundation 520 W Summit Hill Drive Suite 1101, Knoxville TN 37902, or a charity of choice.

