Justin Dakota Stooksbury, 22

Justin Dakota Stooksbury was born on December 26, 2001.
Justin loved fishing, camping, and riding 4-wheelers. He was very generous and deeply loved his family. His Mother was his earth angel, and he adored her. He was a young man with a huge heart.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Charles and Peggy Hooks, brother Blake Ivey, and birth father John Stooksbury.
Justin is survived by:
Mom and Dad… Chip and Ola McVay
Brothers… Ryan McVay and John Hooks
Aunt… Peggy Ward Tamez
Uncle… John Chico Tamez
Many cousins and extended family
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 pm with a funeral service at 7:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.
Interment will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 11:00 am at Grandview Memorial Garden.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.