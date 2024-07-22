June Strunk, 89

Lord Jesus welcomed into His heaven June Strunk on July 18, 2024, from Commonwealth Senior Living in Oak Ridge — where family and friends visited in her last weeks in this realm.

Born as Wilda June Trammell to Paul and Rose Jones Trammell in Fork Mountain, Tennessee on January 30, 1935, she was the first of three beloved siblings: Glenna (Gary Anderson) and James (Lucille Trammell). Eventually, the family left the mining camp and valuable work there during the Great Depression for Paul’s cattle trading and farming in McCreary County and Strunk, Kentucky.

Toward the end of their growing up years there, Lowell Calvin Strunk strategized — as one of the determined bidders at a church-sponsored auction — on an apple pie which June, a famous local beauty with distinctive blue eyes had crafted for the occasion: and thus also shared in person with Lowell, the lucky highest bidder. Their ensuing courtship lasted through his service to the people of the United States in the US Navy during the Korean conflict.

As newlyweds, he attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington while June ran their household on campus and nurtured their growing family.

In 1967, they made Oak Ridge their home for the rest of their lives, where Lowell served the City of Oak Ridge as Director of Public Works and June served her family and community.

June’s children rise up and bless her: Wanda (Jay Stephens), Tim (Jayna), Warren, and Randall (Ellen) Strunk, as well as her grandchildren, June’s delight: Kimberly (Ben Wood), Angela (Otis Hoskins), and Brad Stephens; David, Heather, Hayley (Ryan McGrath), John (Jessica), and Joshua Strunk.

June’s great-grandchildren brought zest to her life also: Wyatt Wood, Phineas J. Strunk, and Ella McGrath.

Greeting June in a joy-filled heavenly reunion were Lowell and Warren Strunk, Glenna, Jim, Paul and Rose Trammell, and others whose lives June touched, of whom her Father knows well.

Besides her family, June’s greatest joy was to serve her heavenly Father by loving and serving His people.

At New Life Nazarene and Robertsville Baptist Churches in Oak Ridge, June and family worshipped. Faithful through 20 years, June was active until 76 years old in administrating Baptist programs and showing kindness toward the Appalachian community at the Briceville Friendship Center.

June and her heritage depend not upon their own merit, but solely upon Jesus’ righteousness given to them individually by grace through faith in His sacrificial death in their own place.

Because Jesus has authority over death, He took up His life again and freely gives eternal life to those who trust in Him. Because they trust in Jesus, June and her heritage have peace by reconciliation with God.

Those who traveled life with her have indefatigable hope of seeing June again. This faith is a reasonable one: the living God — the only one of prophecy — gave His word that “no eye has seen, no ear has heard, no heart has imagined: what God has prepared for those who love Him.” (1Corinthians 2:9)

God’s kindness leads anyone to repentance. (Romans 2:4)

In Psalm 16, God reveals that He shows us the path of life: in His presence is fullness of joy; at His right hand are pleasures forevermore.

June’s best times here were in God’s presence; that fellowship is now uninterrupted.

Enthusiastically, June stepped into her high calling of being a wife, mother, and homemaker. Although she possessed skills of administration and organization to keep any small business humming along, June chose instead to focus these and her interest in nutrition and cuisine to best benefit her family and the people whom she met in Christian ministry.

Kool-aid mom she was. A little later, June kept neighborhood boys alive with her watchful eye and purposeful employment, albeit unpaid. The title taskmaster she earned.

June was a role model to her peers and generations of young women; her heritage is filled with fully present and devoted mothers, dads, worship leaders, musicians, engineers, inventors, computer programmers, accountants, entrepreneurs, civil servants, Eagle Scouts, caregivers, health enthusiasts, promise keepers, public speakers, scholars, songwriters, and many who love the Lord our God with all their hearts, souls, minds, and strength.

June’s God-honoring devotion to her family and the body of Christ continues to bear fruit in the lives of many. Her heritage remains.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 24, at 1:30 pm at Jones Cemetery in Strunk, KY. Weatherford Mortuary and Hickman-Strunk Funeral Home in Whitley City, are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com

