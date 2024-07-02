Joshua Thomas Moore, 37

Joshua Thomas Moore was born on August 8, 1986, in Knoxville, TN, and passed away on June 26, 2024. He attended Powell High School and graduated in 2004.



He met his fiancée Alexys Barton in 2013, they fell in love and have been together since. They welcomed their son Maverick Banks Moore in April of 2023. Josh was a loving father and partner. He enjoyed cooking, music and always had a smile on his face.

Joshua had made the selfless decision to be an organ donor. He was able to donate several organs and tissue to enhance the lives of many recipients.

Joshua was preceded in death by his Granny and Papaw, Hugh Ed and Betty Moore, Grandfather James Prince, Aunt Shirley Scrudder, Uncle Frank Moore, Aunt Janie Ledford, and Uncle Jay Prince.

He is survived by fiancée Alexys Barton, son Maverick Banks Moore, father Thomas Moore, mother Susan Prince, sister Lacy (Scott) Anderson, and nephews Bryson, Brody, and Cash. Loving and devoted friends Alex Smith, and Joshua (Kendra) Rivera. Loving and devoted extended families the Barton’s, Shell’s, and Taylor’s along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins and his dog Petey.

Celebration of life to be at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church 420 Jarnigan St., Clinton TN 37716 on Monday, July 8th from 1 pm-3 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions for Mavericks college education. Deposits can be made directly to his account at Knoxville’s TVA employees credit union or to his mother, Alexys. www.holleygamble.com

