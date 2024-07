Joseph Ward, age 72, of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on July 18, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Ward, mom Margret, and father Joseph, Sr.

He is survived by his son Brad Deyton (Missy), daughter Charleita Schultz (Tommie), grandchildren, Andy Deyton, Brielle Watson, Brianna Schultz, and Titan Schultz and a host of great-grandchildren.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...