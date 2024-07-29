Joseph Louis (JL) Arrowood, Oak Ridge

Joseph Louis (JL) Arrowood, age 89, of Oak Ridge, TN passed away peacefully at his home in Oak Ridge on Wednesday, July 24th, after a short illness.

JL was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who embraced life fully. He leaves behind a legacy defined by love, happiness, and curiosity that inspired everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. JL was born on June 18th, 1935, in Marion, North Carolina, and grew up in Elizabethtown, TN, later moving to Erwin, TN where he attended Unicoi County High School. After graduation he spent three years in the Army, primarily stationed in Germany, before returning to Erwin. In January of 1959, he married Bobbie Phillips, and they moved to Knoxville so JL could attend the University of Tennessee.

After receiving his degree in Electrical Engineering, he and Bobbie settled in Oak Ridge where he began his career working at Y-12 and K-25, retiring in 1994 when he was serving as a manager in Computing and Telecommunications. Outside of work, JL was an active member of the New York Avenue Church of Christ, formerly serving as both a Deacon and an Elder. He was also deeply involved with the PTSA at Linden, Robertsville, and ORHS while his children were in attendance. JL spent a lifetime tinkering, building, fixing, and creating, and loved spending time in his garage working on his latest project.

In his free time, JL enjoyed following the Tennessee Vols, especially the Lady Vols basketball team. After retirement, he took up traveling, spending time on cruises, exploring Europe, and visiting his extended family across the country.

JL is survived by his wife and best friend of over 65 years, Bobbie; son Joseph Jr., his wife Elizabeth, and their two children, Hannah and Julia; and son Jon, his wife Caryn, and their two children, Lillian and Veronica. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Millie Heine, Peggy Love, and Cathy Salyer, as well as many nieces and nephews. His nephew Lloyd Arrowood and wife Sandy held a special place in his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mae Arrowood, and brothers Lloyd, Ted, and Bill. Family meant everything to him, and his love for them was evident in the joy that was created whenever they were together. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his grandchildren, watching them grow, and spoiling them whenever possible. JL’s generous spirit extended beyond his family; he was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need, approaching every task with a cheerful heart and a big smile. His warmth and willingness to help others will be remembered by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2nd from 6:00 to 7:00 pm with a service conducted by Tim Harty to follow at the New York Avenue Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: New York Avenue Church of Christ Foodbank PO Box 6074 Oak Ridge, TN 37831

