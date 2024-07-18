Johnny Terrell Henley, Oliver Springs

Johnny Terrell Henley, age 62 of Oliver Springs went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 17, 2024. He was born October 27, 1961, in Oak Ridge, TN. Johnny loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, and operating heavy equipment.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (May) Henley.

He is survived by his children, Jessica Phillips and husband Dan and Chase Henley and wife Chelsea;

His 5 grandchildren, Natalie, Isabella and Sophie Phillips Maddie Kay, and Baylor Henley;

His siblings, Diane Jackson, Susan Lee, and Sam Henley;

Nieces and nephews, Allyson Benda, Samuel Henley and Matt Henley;

Special friends, Linda Hall and Donna Fugate (former wife and mother of Jessica and Chase).

Cremation was chosen and the family will host a private Memorial Service at a later date.

To leave a note for Johnny’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

