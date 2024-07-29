John M. Bridgeman, Oak Ridge

John M. Bridgeman of Oak Ridge, TN departed for his heavenly home on July 25, 2024, surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born and raised in Gastonia, NC then served in the U.S. Army for approximately 8 years as a Green Beret with specialized training as a Medic and Demolitions expert. He then attended Gaston College to become a Registered Nurse and worked for many years in the Emergency Room and Critical Care settings at hospitals including Charlotte Memorial Hospital, Erlanger Medical Center, and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and later on, had some affiliation with Beech Park Baptist Church of Oliver Springs.

He enjoyed working out, weight lifting, playing racquetball, and motorcycle riding. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Most significant to John was the legacy he would leave behind when he departed this world – his children. He and his wife of 37 years, Dr. Pamela Atkinson Bridgeman, raised four beautiful children – the first set of twins Sarah Grace and Hannah Ruth age 27, and the second set of twins John Luke and Rachel Lauren, age 24. He was very proud that all four have chosen medical careers to carry on the family tradition – Sarah as a Physician doing her Residency, Hannah and Lauren as nurses, and Luke who is beginning a Doctoral Physical Therapy program. He also welcomed into the family Sarah’s fiancé, Caleb Bradley Pardue, who is becoming a Physician Assistant.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Mack Bridgeman and Ella Faye Harstin, and two brothers, Richard Carl Bridgeman and Jeffery Wayne Bridgeman. Also, many special aunts and uncles were very influential in molding him into the man he became, including Uncle Johnnie Aunt Sadie Barker, and Aunt Patricia Robbins.

Beyond his immediate family, John is also survived by many special cousins and other relatives in the Gastonia, NC area as well as his in-laws Dr. James C. And Barbara D. Atkinson, and brother-in-law James C. Atkinson.

The family would like to express special thanks for the wonderful medical care and support provided to him by Dr. Michael Henderson and staff of Summit Medical Group of Oak Ridge, Shannon and the staff of Amedysis Hospice, and the staff of The Groves Assisted Living at Oak Ridge.

The family will hold a visitation on Monday, July 29, 2024, from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 PM in the chapel of Weatherford Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions in John’s memory be made to Beech Park Baptist Church of Oliver Springs, TN, or the Holston Home for Children in Greeneville, TN.

THE MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE AVAILABLE VIA ZOOM. PLEASE MUTE YOUR MIC UPON ENTRY

MEETING ID: 897 4787 4228

PASSCODE: 398039

