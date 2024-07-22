John C. Sadler, Kingston

John C. Sadler, 80, of Kingston, passed away June 2, 2024, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

He grew up in Harriman and was a graduate of Harriman High School and the University of Tennessee. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and during his tour of duty served at the Pentagon. He worked for many years as an accountant with a shipping firm in New Orleans, LA. He moved back and settled in Kingston in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. He was an avid Volunteers fan and liked doing crosswords and going on trips to the Great Smoky Mountains.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Peterkin Sadler, brother Lee Sadler, Parents Charles and Dorothy Sadler, and stepson Lance Peterkin.

He is survived by his sister, Judy S. Miller (Oles) of Bristol, Tennessee, brother Braxton L. Sadler of Knoxville, and sister-in-law Teresa Sadler of Harriman. He is also survived by his stepson Andrew B. Peterkin (Catherine) of Mooresville, NC, and stepdaughter, Donna K. Danford (Wes) of Moss Point, Miss. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Alfred Kreppein, Ian Peterkin, and Rachel Peterkin.

A service of remembrance is planned for July 27, 2024, at 10:00 am at First Presbyterian Church of Harriman with Interment to follow at Roane Memorial Gardens, in Rockwood.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Sadler Family.

