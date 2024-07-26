Jim Kilby, Oakdale

Jim Kilby, aged 57 of Oakdale, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024, at his home. Jim was a member of Redemption Baptist Church, Mountain Shadowers Car Club, and the Operators Union – Local 917, as well as an avid racecar driver at the Wartburg Speedway.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Nettie Jane Kilby, and his brother, Stevie Kilby.

Jim is survived by his wife, Trula; his children, Thomas and Heather Byrd, Daniel and Brittney Byrd, Lindsey and Brett Trout, Adam and Chelsie Kilby, Jake, and Shameka Kilby; Ashely and Michael Roberts, and Timothy and Lacie Barnett; his grandchildren, Abbi Byrd, Lance, Lydia, Lexi, Carson and Grayson Byrd, Lakynn and Shelby Trout, Reese and Wallace Kilby, Eliza Kilby, Lyrik and Kadence Roberts, Jayci and Jackson Barnett, and a host of others; his sister, Marie Neal; several nieces and nephews; and very special friends Lloyd Allen Paxton, Charlie Carter, and Jo Langley.

Jim’s family will receive family and friends on Monday, July 29, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home of Wartburg from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Schubert Funeral Home of Wartburg, with Rev. Mike Nelson presiding, and interment will follow at the Mossy Grove Cemetery in Harriman.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jim Kilby.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...